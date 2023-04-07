6 Estrella Jail inmates hospitalized after apparent overdoses: MCSO

Six inmates from Estrella Jail in Phoenix were taken to the hospital after they appeared to have overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were originally called at 10:30 a.m. after facility staff requested that three female inmates be medically evaluated.

Firefighters said that the women had an "altered mental status," and they treated the three with advanced life support measures.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office later reported that a total of six inmates were hospitalized, and that all of them were alert and breathing.

No other information was released.

A stretcher is carried out of an ambulance after a series of reported overdoses at Estrella County Jail.

