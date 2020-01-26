6 injured in Salisbury restaurant shooting

article

Six people were injured in an apparent restaurant shooting in Salisbury Saturday night and are being treated this morning for injuries, officials say.

Fox 46 was first on the scene.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around midnight at Thelmas restaurant at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard. Medic was called to the scene as multiple victims were found shoot with injuries varying from wounds to the chest, to trampling, to anxiety. One victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital while others were taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center to be treated.

An initial investigation determined that there was a party being held at the restaurant and that the shooting occurred after the party. Police were looking at cell phone footage from attendees of the party.

It is unclear at this time if there are suspects.

This remains an active investigation.