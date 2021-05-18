6 injured in wrong-way crash on US 60 near Gold Canyon; highway closed

A wrong-way crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the US 60 near Gold Canyon, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says four vehicles were involved in the crash, and six people were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The highway will be closed for several hours while troopers investigate.

