63-car pileup on Interstate 64 sends dozens to hospital near Williamsburg

UPDATE (11:48 a.m.): Officials say they took 35 people to the hospital after this crash. 63 cars were involved. Check back later for updates.

UPDATE (11:14 a.m.): Virginia officials say eastbound I-64 has reopened:

ORIGINAL: Virginia State Police report critical injuries after a 35-car pileup Sunday morning on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg.

It happened at 7:51 a.m. near the Queens Creek exit in York County. The crash shut down both ways of the interstate, which police warn will be closed "for an extended period of time."

A viewer sent Fox 5 a photo of the aftermath.

Police say they're investigating the cause of the crash. Officials are rerouting traffic.

Here's another pic from the local sheriff's office: