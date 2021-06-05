Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after NYC hit-and-run: TMZ

"Gone Girl" and "Cocktail" actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

According to TMZ, Banes, 65, was attempting to cross Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th street at around 6:30 p.m., when a person riding either a scooter or a motorcycle struck her, knocking her to the ground.

Banes' manager said she was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

There are currently no arrests, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The last 12 months have been the most deadly for pedestrians in New York City for years, as traffic incidents in the city have killed more people over the last 12 months than during any 12-month period in the last seven years.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters