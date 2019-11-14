7 victims in reported active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

Authorities Thursday were responding to reports of an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

L.A. County Fire reported that there were at least seven victims. Their ages, genders and current conditions are unknown.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to Saugus High School around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

SkyFOX shared aerial footage of two people being taken to the hospital by parademics on stretchers.

Investigators were searching for an Asian male suspect wearing black clothing.

The school was placed on immediate lockdown and law enforcement officers were working to clear each classroom individually.

Neighboring elementary schools Rosedell and Highland Elementary were being placed on locked down.

The public was asked to avoid the area as authorities canvassed the area for the suspect.

Additional details were not immediately known.

Breaking news story. Refresh for updates.