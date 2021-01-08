74-year-old Green Bay man arrested, accused of his 16th OWI

article

74-year-old Wallace Bowers of Green Bay has been arrested and accused of his 16th drunk driving offense after an incident early Friday, Jan. 8.

Officials say around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of "electrical wires down." Police were advised that a possible power line transformer had malfunctioned. However, witnesses on the scene reported to the officers the incident involved a motor vehicle crash and the involved driver was injured. As a result of the crash, power was out to a large area.

While on the scene, officers located the involved driver, Bowers. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 16th offense -- and then booked at the Brown County jail.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith issued the following statement in a news release:

"I am frankly shocked that someone with fifteen prior OWI arrests is still driving. Drunk driving is an avoidable tragedy, one that kills too many innocent lives every year. We are committed to eliminate drunk driving in Green Bay through education and vigorous enforcement, and we need everyone to work together to solve this problem."

Advertisement

Along with the OWI, officers will recommend charges of resisting arrest to the Brown County District Attorney. Bowers was also given a citation for operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance.