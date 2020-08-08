77-year-old woman with dementia missing out of Apache Junction

article

Officers with the Apache Junction Police Department are looking for a 77-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Aug. 8 just before noon.

Cheryl Beeter was last seen walking near 4th Avenue and Belaire Road in Apache Junction. She was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue pants.

She has gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a history of experiencing seizures.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 480-982-8260.