8PM to 5AM curfew in effect for Arizona until June 8

article

Arizonans will live under a statewide, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew that will last until June 8.

The curfew, which was part of an executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey on May 31, lists a number of exemptions. Gov. Ducey announced the curfew via his Twitter page on may 31.

The governor's decision to institute a curfew came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix for three nights in a row, with another protest planned for Sunday night. Also on Saturday night, unrest and looting took place in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Unrests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.