9 people shot in string of reported drive-by shootings in Surprise; suspect in custody

Officials with Banner Health say nine people have been hospitalized in a series of drive-by shootings in Surprise.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Surprise in connection to the shootings, which happened on Thursday afternoon.

"Three Banner Health hospitals received patients from today’s drive-by shooting incident - two at Banner Boswell, three at Banner Thunderbird and four at Banner Del Webb," officials said in a statement.

The Surprise Police Department tweeted earlier that a suspect was on the loose following a shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan," the department tweeted on June 17.

Police have not released any information on possible victims or injuries.

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed at US 60 due to a law enforcement investigation, but officials have not said whether this was connected to the shootings.

Bell Road is closed at 114th Avenue and El Mirage.







This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

