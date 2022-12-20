Abe Hamadeh: Arizona judge to rule on attorney general election lawsuit
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A judge is expected to rule on Tuesday whether to allow a lawsuit filed by Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh to proceed or be dismissed.
A Mohave County Superior Court judge heard arguments on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Hamadeh.
Hamadeh's race to become the next attorney general of Arizona has come down to a recount after his opponent, Democrat Kris Mayes, earned just over 500 more votes. Counties need to be done by a Dec. 22 court hearing – that's when a judge will announce the results of the recount.
The case mirrors Lake's lawsuit, highlighting printer errors that they claim could impact the election outcome. There was also a motion to inspect ballots.
"With over 2.5 million votes cast, we have to remember that even very small mistakes can make the difference in a case such as this," said attorney Tim La Sota, who was representing Hamadeh.
A ruling is expected by 2 p.m. on Dec. 20.
SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 04: Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh participates in a border security roundtable with law enforcement officials at the Cochise County Sheriffs Office on November 04, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Hamad (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)