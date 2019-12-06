‘Active shooter’ dead after incident reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola, authorities say

Authorities said an active shooter reported Friday morning is dead after an incident at a naval air station in Florida.

Jason Bortz, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Pensacola, told the Pensacola News Journal that an active shooter was reported sometime around 7 a.m. local time.

“The (Escambia County Sheriff's Office) can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead,” the department said in a statement.

The newspaper reported a “heavy law enforcement presence” at the base.

“Several” military ambulances and medical helicopters responded to the scene, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

NAS Pensacola said on Facebook that both gates were secured due to the reports.

The U.S. Navy also said on Twitter it was aware of the reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.