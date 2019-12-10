Active shooter situation in Jersey City

article

Police have converged on the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue in Jersey City where there is at least one active shooter.

One police officer has been injured in the gunfire, according to NJ.com. Two men were seen firing from inside a grocery store, according to the website.

MLK Drive was cleared of any pedestrians. Video from the scene shows officers taking aim from a corner while heavily armed police stand outside a school.

At least one school in the area was placed on lockdown, sources told FOX 5 NY.

The NJ State Police Benevolent Association asked for prayers for officers in Jersey City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

