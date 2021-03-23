ADOT advises travel delays due to Arizona high country snow

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day in Flagstaff and the Phoenix metro area could see some rain in the forecast.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to consider delaying all but essential travel before heading north to the high country as the National Weather Service is forecasting daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible in the Flagstaff area during the day and another 1 to 2 inches in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 miles per hour.

If delaying travel isn't possible, ADOT says leave prepared and expect to spend extended time on the road.

"Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow."

"Waiting before traveling allows plows to clear the highways more quickly. It takes much longer when crowded with vehicles," the agency tweeted on March 23. (Arizona Dept. of Transportation)

ADOT: "Respect the plow!"

Never pass a snowplow! Slow down and be patient.

Stay at least four car lengths behind snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that reduces visibility, and spreaders on trucks throw salt or sand that can damage your vehicle.

Watch for snowplows operating in multiple travel lanes or in tandem.

If approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.

Leave prepared before heading north

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

(Arizona Dept. of Transportation)

Use highway shoulders for emergencies only

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

