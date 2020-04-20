ADOT: Law enforcement situation closes I-17

ADOT officials say the southbound lanes of I-17 are closed in Phoenix as a result of a law enforcement situation.

The situation is unfolding near Grant Street, and all southbound traffic must exit at Grant Street, and take the I-17 Frontage Road to 19th Avenue before getting back on I-17.

According to FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis, multiple agencies are involved in the sitiation, and one person has been detained.

The northbound lanes are not affected, ADOT officials say.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.