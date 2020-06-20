Expand / Collapse search
ADOT: Law enforcement situation shuts down SB lanes of Loop 101 in Chandler

Updated 33 mins ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. - law enforcement situation closed down southbound lanes on a short stretch of Loop 101 in Chandler Saturday night.

Just before 9:10 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation reported southbound lanes on Loop 101 at Elliot Road are blocked due to a heavy police response.

The Department of Public Safety is reportedly assisting the Tempe Police Department with traffic control as the scene is investigated.

No further details are available. 