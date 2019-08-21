ADOT: Statewide computer outage affecting all MVD offices

article

ADOT officials are asking people to delay any planned visit to its Motor Vehicle Division due to a statewide computer outage that is affecting all MVD offices.

Officials say two-thirds of the services provided by the MVD are available online at servicearizona.com and on azmvdnow.az.gov, but didn't specify what services will be unavailable until the computer outage is fixed. Officials also didn't say what caused the outage. Technicians are working on resolving the problem.