Adult, teen struck by a hit-and-run driver in Glendale

article

A man and a female teenager were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Glendale Saturday night.

It happened near the 4800 block of Glendale Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Glendale Police say the driver left the scene after the collision.

The adult has life-threatening injuries and the teen is going to be OK. There's little known about the suspect vehicle, but police say it may be a truck or SUV.

Glendale Avenue will be shut down east from 51th Avenue and west from 47th Avenue.