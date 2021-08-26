Afghan evacuees expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport, city spokesperson says

Evacuees fleeing Afghanistan are expected to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport in the upcoming days, according to a city spokesperson.

PHL is the second airport in the nation to welcome arrivals as part of this operation in addition to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"This is a federal-led operation, and we are collaborating with the federal government in this emergency response, protecting the rights and dignity of the Afghan families arriving in the country. We stand ready to provide medical assistance, housing, and connection to our diverse community of immigrant service providers who can assist with an array of social services," the spokesperson said.

Mayor Jim Kenney added, "Philadelphia stands in solidarity with Afghan refugees and we look forward to providing them a safe haven in our Welcoming City."

The news comes after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation said the attacks would not stop the United States from evacuating Americans and others, and flights out were continuing. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said there was a large amount of security at the airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in. About 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield, McKenzie said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban were not believed to have been involved in the attacks and condemned the blasts.

In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike IS.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

