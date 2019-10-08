AG’s Office: Indictments filed against Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen

FOX 10 has learned that the Maricopa County Assessor, Paul D. Petersen, has been accused of a number of offenses by Arizona state officials.

According to legal documents released to FOX 10 by the officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the office has filed indictments accusing Petersen, along with a person named Lynwood Jennet, of 32 counts of offenses including conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, fraudulent schemes and practices, and forgery. The documents were dated October 7.

In one of the counts, Petersen and Jennet are accused of facilitating travel for pregnant women from the Republic of the Marshall Islands to Arizona for the purpose of giving a child up for adoption. According to the indictment, such travels are prohibited under an agreement between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the United States.

According to the indictment, the women were falsely represented as Arizona residents in order to obtain medical services by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCS). After the women gave birth, Petersen and Jennet are accused of facilitating travels for the women to leave Arizona, and in several instances, the women returned directly to the Marshall Islands.

FOX 10 has also learned that raids have been conducted against Petersen's home and office.

According to the County Assessor's Office website, Petersen was elected to the office in 2014 in a special election, and was elected to the office again in 2016.

According to the Maricopa County Recorder Office, Petersen won about 70% of the vote in the November 2014 election, running against a Libertarian Party candidate. He was the only candidate in the 2016 election, winning about 98% of the vote that year.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.