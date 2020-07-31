Expand / Collapse search
All mandatory evacuation orders lifted in Apple Fire as containment reaches 45%

By Alexi Chidbachian and Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Wildfires
City News Service
Credit: San Bernardino National Forest

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. - The rate of spread for the nearly 33,000-acre Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest contained to slow overnight, with containment now at 45%.

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted in connection with the fire, which has charred 32,905 acres since being sparked July 31 by a diesel vehicle malfunction, although a non-mandatory evacuation warning remains in effect in Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County.

But with winds set to pick up today, firefighters remained watchful for any renewed flare-ups along the perimeter of the fire, which has destroyed four homes and eight outbuildings and resulted in injuries to three firefighters. An estimated 2,600 residences and 7,800 people were evacuated at the height of the blaze.

Apple Fire grows to 26,450 acres

The Apple Fire grew to 26,450 acres with 5% containment Monday, after burning in an area that stretches from Cherry Valley into the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire has been burning for four days and has destroyed at least one home while threatening dozens more, fire officials said.

As progress continues on fire containment lines, resources that are no longer needed will be released over the next several days, fire officials said.

Strike teams of engines that were utilized on the southern and western flanks will be reduced in number, but enough will remain to ensure adequate coverage. As of this morning, 2,295 fire personnel remained on scene, aided by 20 helicopters and two airplanes.

Firefighters battling the fire's western flank have shifted their focus from structure protection to pulling unneeded supplies from the front lines, officials said.

While companies with large fire trucks are released, companies with smaller fire engines that can travel over difficult terrain will remain as the focus shifts more to wildland areas.

Full containment is expected by Aug. 17.
 

Crews continue to battle the raging Apple Fire

Crews continue to battle the raging Apple Fire in Riverside County on Saturday evening.

Fire officials warned that civilians may still see smoke as islands of unburned vegetation within the fire perimeter burn until all hot spots are extinguished.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will receive a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure resources will be available to fight the fire. It will also allow local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible costs.

Officials estimated that 2,600 residences and 7,800 people have been evacuated since the blaze began.

The smoke column from the fire has been visible throughout much of Southern California.

Apple Fire has burned over 20,500 acres with 5 percent containment

The Apple Fire has burned over 20,500 acres with 5 percent containment as of Sunday evening.

The main fire progression is expected to continue to the northeast into the wilderness, with warmer and drier weather conditions expected to continue over the next couple of days.

The San Gorgonio Wilderness area remains closed.
 

A smoke advisory remained in effect Monday due to the possibility of smoke and ash coming into portions of the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass, eastern Riverside County and the eastern San Bernardino Mountains, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District

Anyone with further information about the start of the fires was urged to call the Cal Fire hotline at 800-633-2836. Callers may remain anonymous.

A public information line regarding the fire was established at 909-383-5688.

CNS contributed to this report.