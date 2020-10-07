All public park amenities in Phoenix will reopen on Oct. 8

article

Officials with the City of Phoenix say all amenities in city parks across the city will reopen, starting on the morning of Oct. 8.

In a statement, city officials say while public parks, trails and golf course in Phoenix have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, amenities that present high-touch surfaces, or an area that made physical distancing difficult, were temporarily closed.

According to the city's website, all playgrounds and park amenities were closed from March 31 due to the pandemic.

"Reopening of some amenities will require additional time for Parks and Recreation Department staff to make available," read a portion of the statement.

City officials are asking people to not use public recreational amenities if they are exhibiting symptoms of illness, and to wear a mask or face covering while using such amenities, bring wipes and hand sanitizer, and keep a safe distance of six feet or more from others.

