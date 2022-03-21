Allister Adel controversy: Maricopa County Supervisors to hear legal advice over embattled county attorney

article

Members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will hear legal advice with regards to beleaguered Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, during an executive meeting on March 21.

According to an agenda for the meeting, members of the board will talk about the board's authority and responsibility, as it concerns to the Office of the County Attorney. They will also listen to legal advice concerning the County Attorney.

Two attorneys, identified as Patrick Irvine with Fennemore Craig and John Doran with Sherman and Howard, are identified as speakers for this particular portion of the meeting.

Allister Adel plagued by controversy during current term

Adel, who was appointed to serve as Maricopa County Attorney in 2019 and elected to the seat in her own right in 2020, has been facing a number of controversies over the past year.

In September 2021, Adel announced she was seeking treatment for a number of issues related to mental health and the use of alcohol.

"After a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally, I have made the decision to seek treatment for anxiety and to address unhealthy coping behaviors including an eating disorder and alcohol use," Adel said in the statement on Sept. 10.

Adel was also involved in a controversy over protesters being falsely arrested on gang charges during protests in 2020. It has also emerged that the MCAO was forced to drop nearly 200 criminal charges due to a missed deadline.

Adel has faced calls to resign from various people, including prosecutors from the county attorney's office.

One group has even called for Adel to be recalled.

"Adel’s confession that her personal, professional, and medical difficulties have led her to unhealthy coping behaviors is a slap in the face to the thousands of people who have been criminalized, prosecuted, and caged by her office for substance use," read a portion of the statement from Mass Liberation AZ. "It is in Allister Adel’s best interest to resign from her position and stop holding this office hostage. Adel doesn’t get to hide out during the calls for accountability. The community will not tolerate it. She can either resign or we will recall her."

So far, Adel has resisted calls to step down.

"You have stated that you have no confidence in my ability to run this office. If that makes it impossible for you to continue to work here in any capacity, your option is to resign from the office, not to demand my resignation and cast unjustified accusations and innuendo at me," Adel wrote, in response to calls for her to resign from prosecutors within her office.

