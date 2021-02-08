Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Louisiana girl believed to be in 'imminent danger'

article

Louisiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted.

Officials say 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle was last seen getting into a gray four-door car on the 1,400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The missing girl is believed to be in imminent danger and could be with 33-year-old New Iberia resident Michael R. Sereal.

Lassalle is described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.

Sereal is 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 224 pounds.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima with the license plate N472845.

If you have any information that can help police, please immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.

