AMBER Alert issued for 15yo Washington girl who may be with Arizona man, second suspect identified

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 15-year-old Yakima, Washington girl last seen Monday morning. She may be with an Arizona man who made threats against her family. Authorities have also identified a second possible suspect Monday night.

According to Yakima Police, the girl, Angeles V Revuelta-Buenrostro, was taking the garbage out at her northeast Yakima home around 11:20 a.m. and has not been seen since 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said Angeles was recently found with 36-year-old Daniel B Ovante in Arizona.

Authorities said Ovante made threats to come to Yakima, take Angeles and kill the family. He also coerced her on social media, they said.

Ovante may be driving a Black 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Arizona plate BYR6257. He has a felony warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said a second possible suspect involved in the missing teenager. Police say the second suspect is Eric Anthony Landeros, a 34-year-old Hispanic man. He was last seen driving a 2008 4-door Lexus with Arizona license plates F6A4BKA.

Vehicle of second suspect identified, Eric Anthony Landeros.

