AMBER Alert issued for 4 missing children out of Southern Arizona

Authorities in Arizona have issued an AMBER Alert as they search for four missing children out of Eloy.

According to officials with the Eloy Police Department, 13-year-old DeAndre Davis, 15-year-old Desire Watson, 10-year-old Michael Davis, and 10-year-old Matthew Davis' whereabouts are unknown, after it was reported that a woman named Melanie Davis failed to comply with a court order regarding their custody.

Melanie Davis (Courtesy: Eloy Police Department)

Officials say Melanie was last seen driving a black-colored Chevrolet Malibu with temporary license plate number 103712B.

Anyone with information should call 911.