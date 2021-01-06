AMBER Alert issued for 4 missing children out of Southern Arizona
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities in Arizona have issued an AMBER Alert as they search for four missing children out of Eloy.
According to officials with the Eloy Police Department, 13-year-old DeAndre Davis, 15-year-old Desire Watson, 10-year-old Michael Davis, and 10-year-old Matthew Davis' whereabouts are unknown, after it was reported that a woman named Melanie Davis failed to comply with a court order regarding their custody.
Melanie Davis (Courtesy: Eloy Police Department)
Officials say Melanie was last seen driving a black-colored Chevrolet Malibu with temporary license plate number 103712B.
Anyone with information should call 911.