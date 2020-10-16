Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy in Anne Arundel County after police say he was taken from his bed

An Amber Alert has been issued for a young boy who police say was taken from his bed Thursday night in Anne Arundel County.

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson

Authorities say 7-year-old Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was in his bed in an apartment in the 400 block of Glen Mar Circle in Glen Burnie at around 10:50 p.m. when his mother, maternal grandmother and two other men forced open the door.

Police say the group assaulted the father and paternal grandparents before taking Prophet from his bed and fleeing the apartment.

Prophet was last seen with his mother, 30-year-old Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, and two other unknown individuals around 11 p.m. on October 15.

The four were last seen in the Glen Burnie area in a dark-color, 4-door Chrysler 300 with large rims and Maryland registration.

Prophet is a black male, 4-feet-tall, 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing gray underwear and is without his medication. Tiffany is a 30-year-old black female.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700.