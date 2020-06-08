Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old girl from Irving

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-month-old girl from Texas.

The alert was issued late Sunday night for Serenity Berry.

Police say Serenity was taken in Irving by her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Nicole Bridges. Serenity was last seen wearing a white onesie.

Jocelyn was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt with blue jean leggings. Her hair is black with brown highlights, and she is currently wearing it braided.

Police say Jocelyn was driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642.

The Irving Police Department feels that Serenity is in grave danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Serenity or Jocelyn is asked to call the Irving Police Department at (972)273-1010 or 911.

This story was reported from Houston.