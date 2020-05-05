AMBER Alert issued for missing child out of Holbrook

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a teenager who is missing out of Navajo County.

According to the alert, which was sent to mobile phones in Arizona, authorities are looking for 16-year-old Kaleb Gardner Smith. The teen is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 110 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

In a post made by officials with the Holbrook Police Department on its unverified Facebook page, officials say Kaleb left his home this morning to go on a run, and contacted his family a short time later via messenger. He has not returned home since, nor did he went to work.

Holbrook Police officials say at the time he went on the run, Kaleb was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Meanwhile, authorities are also looking for a black 2019 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate 7P71B1. The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 65 years old, with balding hair.

Anyone with information should call 911.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.