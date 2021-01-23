Amber Alert: Missing girl from Mexico may be in Arizona, California

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenage girl who may be in Arizona.

According to police, 13-year-old Valeria Millanes was taken by her mother in June with permission from the father. However, she did not return home in December as scheduled.

It's believed she may be in Arizona or California, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

She is a 5'2", 105-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arizona DPS.

