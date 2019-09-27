Amber Guyger takes the stand in murder trial

article

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger took the stand to tell jurors what happened the night she shot and killed her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.

Guyger is charged with murder for the fatal shooting at the Southside Flats in Dallas in September of last year.

She claims she parked on the wrong floor after getting off her shift for the Dallas Police Department and went into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own. She shot him because she said she thought he was an intruder.

While on the stand, Guyger told jurors she wanted to be a police officer since she was about 6 years old because she wanted to help people.

She talked about her training in the Dallas Police Academy and told jurors she was trained to always look for a suspect’s hands when confronted. She was taught to say, “Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands.”

Years after graduating from the academy and joining the department’s CRT team, Guyger explained she became intimately involved with her partner, Martin Rivera, but kept a secret because, “I was embarrassed because he was married... I knew it was morally wrong.”

Rivera is the person she was sexting before the shooting and the person she contacted afterward.

Guyger said the week of the shooting her apartment complex sent out a messages about random moisture inspections. She was concerned about someone coming into her apartment and accidentally letting her dog Ranger out so she took him to her mom’s house in Arlington.

She said she usually went to sleep around midnight and had difficulty sleeping. She woke up at 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the shooting. She left for work at the Southeast substation. She said she typically made sure her door was locked, saying there were times it was difficult to lock the door.

“You would have to pull it and work with it,” she said.

At work that day, Guyger said she was responsible for securing the perimeter around the area where SWAT would be serving a warrant for robbery suspects who were “armed and very violent.” She called it a “tense situation.”

Guyger talked about texting Rivera after getting off her shift. She said she went to grab food with some of her co-workers while Rivera left to go to a scout meeting with his kids. She said there was no real plan for him to come over that night. Gugyer said he had never been to her apartment.

Guyger said she never called her partner because she knew it was wrong because it was married. Instead, he would call her leaving the gym or a store.

She was on the phone with him when she returned to her apartment and drove up to what she believed with the third floor of the building. She stayed on the phone with him after backing her truck into a parking spot.

Guyger said she thought she was lucky to have found a close spot so she didn’t have to carry her equipment very far. That equipment included her lunchbox, backpack and heavy vest, which weighs about 30 pounds.

She carried the equipment out of her truck with her left arm because she was taught to always carry it with her left arm to keep her gun hand free.

“I was just ready to go home,” Guyger said about her state of mind walking down the hallway to Jean’s apartment.

