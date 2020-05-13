Amid COVID-19 pandemic on Navajo Nation, a story on the toll it is taking on residents

The Navajo Nation is one of the hardest-hit areas in the entire country during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Navajo Nation's president has extended the state of emergency until mid-June. Meanwhile, the reservation is under strict curfews and weekend lockdowns to try to get cases under control.

Grieving family speaks out

More than 100 people have died at the reservation, and members of one family say the deaths are happening so fast, they had to wait to bury their loved one. Even then, they are not able to mourn and grieve as they want.

Phillip Nez was always the caretaker. The school bus driver, who loved by the students, rushed to his mother's side at the Navajo Nation when she came down with COVID-19.

"I think he just forgot about himself, and when she got better I think it was just too late," said Lisa Nez.

Phillip's sister, Lisa, said his fight against the coronavirus was worse.

"He told my mom,. 'tell my kids I love them,' and as he was being put in the ambulance, he said, 'Lisa, take care of mom,' .. and I was thinking he was going to come back out," said Lisa.

Phillip, a father of four, died. Since then, Lisa went to the Phoenix Indian Center to make a donation in her brother's name.

"We’re losing lives on the reservation where it can’t be scheduled," said Lisa, who went on to say that with more than a hundred dead, mortuaries are busy.

Lisa's brother, the guy who liked to goof off with his niece, had to have a service with a day notice, and a pastor said final words over a speakerphone.

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke with several funeral directors over the phone on Wednesday, who say they’ve never been busier. One said he’s bringing in a trailer with extra storage, just in case the situation gets any worse.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

