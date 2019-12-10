An excessive amount of Axe body spray caused an evacuation on a Florida school bus

article

There was a tad too much body spray discharged on a school bus in Parrish, Florida.

According to Parrish fire officials, the incident occurred Monday morning. There were 15 students with “mild respiratory irritation." They were treated and released. First responders said an excessive amount of Axe body spray was discharged on the bus – and it was all a prank.

Manatee County deputies said the bus cameras are being reviewed to determine who did it.

There were a total of 30 students on board. A second bus was used to transport them to a nearby school for parents to pick up their students.

