Anne Heche to be taken off life support after matching with organ recipients: report

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 3:20PM
Entertainment
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crashing into Mar Vista home, her rep says

Actress Anne Heche's injuries are so severe that her inner circles appear to be bracing for the worst.

LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is set to be removed from life support Sunday afternoon after matching with organ recipients TMZ reports.

Details including how many recipients were identified or which organs will be donated were not immediately available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Heche was declared brain dead a week after she crashed into a Mar Vista home on Aug. 5.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

Under current California law, death can be determined by the loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards.

The actor suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury," caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into the Mar Vista home and a fire erupted, according to a statement released Thursday that said she wasn’t expected to survive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mar Vista car crash: Anne Heche's blood test showed 'presence of drugs,' LAPD says

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her rep said in a statement. 

Los Angeles police officially ended their investigation into the crash. Prior to Thursday night's development, the LAPD investigated Heche for felony DUI.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Anne Heche declared brain dead after crashing into Mar Vista home, her rep says

TMZ obtained video showing Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier Friday, crashing into a wall in a parking area, then driving away as people nearby tried to help. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows the car speeding down the residential street just prior to the crash, which sent Heche's blue Mini Cooper completely into the home.

Heche, 53, rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Anne Heche: California salon owner details seeing actress an hour before fiery car crash

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.