Another portion of the I-10 is set to close; what you need to know to plan ahead this weekend

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a portion of the I-10 in will be closed over the weekend amid ongoing work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Here's what you need to know to plan for the weekend.

What part of the I-10 will be affected?

According to the project's official website, the freeway's westbound lane will be closed between State Route 143 and the I-17.

The following ramps onto westbound I-10 will also be closed:

Elliot Road

Baseline Road

Broadway Road

Southbound State Route 143

40th Street

32nd Street

In addition, officials say the following ramps on the US 60 will also close:

HOV ramp from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10

Mill Avenue's westbound ramp

How long will the closure last?

ADOT officials say the closure started at 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 20, and will last until 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 23.

What other routes can I take to get around the closure?

According to ADOT officials, drivers on the I-10 will need to exit the freeway at State Route 143, and then merge onto Loop 202 West (Red Mountain Freeway) before accessing the I-10 again beyond the closure.

"Drivers on westbound US 60 and from other areas of the East Valley should consider using the northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway)" officials wrote.

Officials also say drivers heading for the West Valley can use Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass the work zone, and reconnect with the I-10 at 59th Avenue.

I'm heading to Sky Harbor this weekend. What happens now?

ADOT officials say people heading to Sky Harbor Airport should use State Route 143, or Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway), and use exits marked for the airport.

What is the Broadway Curve Improvement Project?

ADOT officials describe the project as their largest urban freeway reconstruction project in Maricopa County. Work will take place on 11 miles of eastbound and westbound I-10 from the Loop 202 and the I-17, along with portions of the US-60 and State Route 143 near the I-10.

According to the project website, the project involves, among other things, widening the I-10 to six general purpose lanes and two high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, in addition to adding collector-distributor roads between the US-60 and 40th Street to separate through traffic from local traffic.

Construction on the freeway, according officials, is expected to last until late 2024, barring unexpected delays.

