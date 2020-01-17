AP source: Trump impeachment legal team to include Dershowitz, Starr

President Donald Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general and a Trump ally.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak on the record.

Dershowitz, Starr - GETTY.jpg Alan Dershowitz is pictured in a file image dated Feb. 3, 2016 in New York City, alongside Ken Starr on Sept. 18, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photos by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Hulu & Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Dershowitz confirmed his role in a series of tweets on Friday, saying, he would “present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal."

“While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution — he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton — he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution," he said in another tweet.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to have the lead roles on the defense team. Other members include Jane Raskin, who was part of the president's legal team during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and Robert Ray, who was also part of the Whitewater investigation.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress ,stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals as he was withholding security aid, and obstructing the ensuing congressional probe.

The U.S. Senate opened his trial on Thursday and will resume on Tuesday.