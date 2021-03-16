Apache Junction Police officer shot near Main Street and Merrill Road

article

An Apache Junction Police officer was shot and is being hospitalized on Tuesday, March 16, says a spokesperson for the department.

The incident happened near Main Street and Merrill Road.

The officer's condition was not released.

There isn't any information on what led up to the shooting. This story will be updated when more information is available.

