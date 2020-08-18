Expand / Collapse search
APS urging customers to conserve power as heat wave grips the Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
Noon Weather - 8/18/20

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley and we'll see a high near 112° today.

PHOENIX - Officials with the utility provider APS are urging residents in its service area to conserve power due to extreme energy demand as a result of high temperatures on August 18.

According to a statement released by the utility provider, officials say peak usage on its system usually occurs between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and they are asking customers to reduce power usage during this time, suggesting that customers:

  • Raise thermostat settings to at least 80°F
  • Turn off extra lights
  • Avoid use of major appliances, like dishwashers, clothes washer, and dryers
  • Avoid pool pump operations

"With the whole region experiencing extreme temperatures, the demand for electricity may approach the full capacity of supply available, which is why each customer taking steps to use less power will make a difference toward preventing any service interruptions," officials wrote.

August 18 saw another day of record-high temperatures for the Valley, with Phoenix reaching 115°F at one point in the afternoon, breaking an old record that was set back in 2011.

