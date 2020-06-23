Aquila Fire grows to 1,000 acres; fire officials say forward progress stopped

People are being asked to evacuate in areas north of the Valley as Evacuations have been ordered as fire crews work on a fast-growing wildfire. Crews, however, have managed to stop forward progress on the fire.

According to information released by the Arizona State Forestry, the Aquila Fire has burned 1,000 acres of land. One primary structure is confirmed lost, while multiple secondary buildings are lost.

More than 200 homes are under evacuation notices, including the Joy Ranch subdivision. Wind conditions are causing the fire to spread, according to officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical.

Fire officials say people in the area of I-17 to 19th Avenue, between Cloud Road and Desert Hills Drive, are being asked to evacuate.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but there are multiple possible points of origin discovered.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.