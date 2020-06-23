Aquila Fire grows to over 800 acres; fire fully contained

People are being asked to evacuate in areas north of the Valley as Evacuations have been ordered as fire crews work on a fast-growing wildfire. Crews, however, have managed to stop forward progress on the fire.

According to information released by the Arizona State Forestry, the Aquila Fire has burned 893 acres of land as of Tuesday night, and it is 0% contained. One primary structure and at least 10 outbuildings are confirmed lost.

An estimated 1,600 people are without power.

More than 200 homes are under evacuation notices, including the Joy Ranch subdivision. Wind conditions are causing the fire to spread, according to officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical.

Fire officials say people in the area of I-17 to 19th Avenue, between Cloud Road and Desert Hills Drive, are being asked to evacuate. Forestry officials say residents who evacuated earlier are not allowed back to their homes due to downed power lines, burning debris, and hotspots.

"Residents who evacuated earlier today will not be allowed back in until it is deemed safe to lift orders," read the statement.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but there are multiple possible points of origin discovered. More than 200 firefighters are reportedly involved in battling the blaze.

Advertisement

Area residents react

"My brother actually lives down the road, and his property was in danger and I've been worried about him," said Stan Florez. "I was trying to get him but unfortunately, it was as close as I can get."

Florez was on his way home when he saw a plume of smoke in the area.

"I was on my way home, and the road was closed right here. I saw the fire, and my home is just on the other side of this mountain," said Florez. "Whatever happens, happens. It's material. I'm hoping that lives are saved. my families aren't home right now. I warned my friends up in the hill because they can't see it from this side but they see the smoke, so they're getting prepared."