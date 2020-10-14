Ariz. state lawmaker who fell ill with COVID-19 is now out of the hospital, wife says

article

An Arizona state lawmaker who was put on a ventilator for a time during his battle with the coronavirus will return to Arizona in the coming days.

According to Rhonda Cagle, her husband, Lorenzo Sierra, has left the hospital as of Oct. 14. She announced the news on her unverified Twitter page.

"@Sierra4AZ (State Rep. Sierra's Twitter handle) has made nothing short of a miraculous recovery. We are so grateful!" Cagle wrote.

State Rep. Sierra, who lives in Avondale and represents the state's 19th legislative district, was visiting family in Washington, D.C. with Cagle when both began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

At one point, Cagle said her husband was on a ventilator at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I have consented to an experimental treatment to give him every opportunity to recover from this terrible disease," wrote Cagle, in a tweet made on Oct. 6. "Please pray."

On Oct. 8, the Associated Press reported that State Rep. Sierra was breathing on his own.

State Rep. Sierra is the third Arizona lawmaker to be diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 100 state lawmakers nationwide have tested positive for the disease and three have died.

