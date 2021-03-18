Expand / Collapse search

Arizona: 5K COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at 2 sites

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 3/18/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest COVID-19 data from the Arizona Dept. of Health after officials reported less than 1,000 new cases for the sixth straight day.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on March 18 announced the availability of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two large state-run sites in metro Phoenix as the state reported 284 additional confirmed cases and 59 more deaths.

Cancellations made the vaccination appointments for people 55 and older available for online signups at State Farm Stadium and Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the Department of Health Service said.

Thursday was the sixth consecutive day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases.

Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 834,607 cases and 16,645 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatients continued to drop, with 743 occupying inpatient beds as of Wednesday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined from 1,141 on March 2 to 813 on Tuesday while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 66 to 26 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona to make vaccine appointments available every Friday

The Arizona Dept. of Health announced on March 18 that 3,000 vaccine appointments are available at State Farm Stadium and another 2,000 at Chandler-Gilbert Community College due to cancellations. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

