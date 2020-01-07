Arizona Attorney General files lawsuit against Juul

article

The Arizona Attorney General's office says the state has filed a lawsuit against Juul for how they market their product to minors.

The attorney general's office claims Juul "engaged in deceptive and unfair acts and practices."

"I know that in today's day and age, words like 'crisis' and 'epidemic' are very often thrown around unnecessarily, but this truly is an epidemic," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said. "It's something I encourage you to ask any parent, any principal, any school administrator and they will tell you first hand about the experiences."

The attorney general's office accuses Juul of misleading consumers with specialized tactics and failing to take steps to prevent the underage purchase of its products.

