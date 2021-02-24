Arizona border towns preparing for influx of migrants

As the Biden administration starts to focus on immigration reform, it is enticing many newcomers to try and cross the border - which is causing some confusion and conflict in border towns like Yuma.

"I expect this not to get easier, I expect this to get harder over the next few months," said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

Detention facilities are filling up in the southern Arizona town, but strict social distancing guidelines are not forcing immigration officials to release some migrants in the U.S. with a date to appear in court later. Mayor Nicholls says his border town isn't prepared.

"In about the last week, over a week, they've been releasing...about 170 people so far... But we don't have a shelter system, we don't have any sort of resources really set up," Nicholls said.

The borders are still closed to non-essential trips, and only asylum seekers part of former president Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program are being processed and allowed into the U.S.

However, the possibility of expanding immigration laws with the new administration and escaping ongoing violence in Central America is encouraging more people to head to the U.S. borders.

Advertisement

RELATED: 25,000 asylum seekers waiting in Mexico allowed to begin crossing the US border

"It's frustration because there was changes that were made, there was no outreach to our local community to try to prepare for that, from the administration or even a discussion of how...we react if this happens," said the Yuma mayor.

The International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian group, says new asylum seekers need help, and fast.

"Seeking asylum is not a crime," said Nazanin Ash with the IRC. "When they're fleeing violence and persecution, the whole idea of asylum is that it's urgent. Your need for safety is urgent."

The group helps provide housing, transportation, legal advice and other resources to migrants. They operate a large shelter in Phoenix where many of these asylum-seekers can go.

"So while, you know, places like Yuma are stretched in their capacity to provide, there are other communities Phoenix than otherwise, that have the support services and are ready to receive individuals," Ash said.

Other residents in Yuma just want things to be handled safely. The only hospital in the city is worried about more COVID-19 cases.

"You can walk across the border, and nobody needs a COVID test," said Dr. Robert Trenschel. "So, you know, it definitely lends itself to the continued transmission of disease."

Mayor Nicholls says this is not just an issue in Yuma, but a national problem. He is working with state and federal officials as well as nonprofits to try to prepare for more arrivals.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.