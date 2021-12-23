Expand / Collapse search
Arizona boy survives 24 hours in the desert after he wandered from his home

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Young Arizona boy found after he wandered off into the desert from his home

The four-year-old boy, according to officials, was found 24 hours after he was last seek at a home near Sells.

PHOENIX - A young Arizona boy is back home after he survived being alone for 24 hours in the southern Arizona desert.

According to Border Patrol, the 4-year-old and his dog wandered away from their home near Sells on Dec. 17. Afterwards, Border Patrol and the FBI started searching.

More than a day later, a Border Patrol helicopter spotted the more than five miles away, waving for help. Search crews were nearby and rescued the boy, who was still healthy despite spending the night alone in the desert. The dog he was with also returned home the following day.

In all, more than 30 officers and agents helped with the rescue.