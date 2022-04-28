Arizona Cardinals trade first-round draft pick for Ravens' Marquise Brown

article

The Arizona Cardinals have traded their first round pick for a current NFL wide receiver during the NFL Draft on April 28.

According to NFL.com, Arizona's NFL team traded their 1st round pick, which was the 23rd pick overall, for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, in addition to the 100th overall pick.

Brown, also known by his nickname ‘Hollywood,’ played college football with Kyler Murray. Now, the two former college teammates are reunited, a fact that Cardinals made clear on their Instagram.

"In three seasons with the Ravens, Brown has 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 games. He had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season," read a portion of a statement released by the Cardinals.