Arizona cities order closures of bars, restaurants, gyms and more

Cities across the state have declared states of emergency and some have even ordered closures to combat the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cave Creek, Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tolleson, and Tucson have all ordered closures of bars, gyms and other indoor facilities, as well as ordering dine-in restaurants to transition to take-out and delivery only.

Below is a list of cities that have declared a state of emergency, and their recommendations or orders on businesses.

Cave Creek

Mayor Ernie Bunch declared a local emergency for the city on Wednesday. All restaurants must serve food for takeout only; bars, performance venues, libraries, museums and gyms are all closing Thursday.

Flagstaff

Flagstaff has closed bars, gyms, dine-in restaurant, libraries, museums and recreational or entertainment facilities. Grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks and cafeterias in health care facilities or high-learning institutions have stayed open.

Phoenix

The city has closed all libraries, indoor recreational centers, gyms, bars and other dine-in restaurant areas. Restaurants can only serve food to-go.

Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday, March 18. All events within Queen Creek were canceled, as well as recreation programs. The use of town facilities was suspended. All municipal buildings will be closed effective March 19 at 6 p.m. However, it will continue to provide services to the public online and via phone at 480-358-3000.

There is no mention of the closure of establishments like bars, restaurants, gyms or other venues.

Tempe

Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell announced on Thursday that all Tempe bars, restaurants, and other recreational or entertainment venues were to close by 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Tempe gyms were mandated to close by 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Tolleson

All restaurants are required to serve delivery or takeout only, while bars, performance venues, fitness facilities, libraries, and other recreational or entertainment facilities have all closed.

Tucson

Bars, movie theaters, museums, gyms and other recreational facilities have closed to the public. Restaurants are required to serve food for takeout only. Service centers and lobbies at city buildings will be closed throughout March.