Arizona couple ties the knot at Queen Creek Del Taco at 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22

Feb. 22, 2022 is a special day for some people, as 2/22/22 is a palindrome - a date that reads the same when read backwards or forwards.

"It’s definitely lucky. There’s lot of opportunities this year," said Cynthia Pereda with The Legend Of The Phoenix Psychic Readings. "A lot of people have been through a spiritual awakening. They’re ascending in their journey."

The last time a palindrome date happened was Nov. 11, 2011 (11/11/11), and on a day some coined ‘twosday,’ In Arizona, one couple decided to make the most out of a unique date to remember.

Sarah and Ralph Vandercook decided to get married at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 at a fast food taco store (it is Taco Tuesday, afterall. Or should we say "Taco Twosday"?)

It may sound strange, but it is exactly how Sarah and Ralph wanted it to be.

2/22/22, we chose that, and it just happened to fall on Taco Tuesday," said Sarah.

The wedding happened at a Del Taco location in Queen Creek.

"We definitely stem from a little bit of a crazy branch, and we’re just all about doing silly, crazy things!" said Sarah.

"I’ve always loved the taco Tuesday. That’s what Sarah’s always done, the Taco Tuesday for us all. How can you not like tacos?" said Sarah's father, Doug McDonald, who was dressed like a taco.

"I’d say take advantage, go for those opportunities, on 2/22/22 go for the opportunities you normally wouldn’t," said Pereda.

