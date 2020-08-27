Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks not playing against Rockies amid national furor over police brutality

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A baseball game on August 27 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will not happen amid renewed nationwide controversy over police brutality and racial inequality.

In a tweet made by the Colorado Rockies on their verified Twitter page, team officials say their players have decided not to play the game, in solidarity with athletes and sports teams against social injustice.

In a separate tweet, officials with Arizona Diamondbacks say they stand with the Rockies. 

A number of baseball games have been postponed on August 27 as a result of racial tensions, including a match between Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers, a match between Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, and a match between Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Some games, however, are being played as scheduled.

A number of professional sports games have been postponed as a result of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, which has sparked protests in the area.