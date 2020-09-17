Arizona DPS looking for suspect involved in apparent ambush; shooter in custody

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix.

DPS officials say a suspect, sitting in the passenger seat of a car, attempted to shoot troopers with an assault rifle in an apparent ambush, but no one was injured in the incident.

The 17-year-old shooter was taken into custody, but troopers are still searching for the driver.

Troopers say the suspect was driving a silver 2008-2013 Infiniti G37. It has a temporary plate with chipped paint below the license plate area.

Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence involving multiple agencies near 37th Avenue and Portland.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

